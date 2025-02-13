Wayland Color Management & HDR Protocols Expected To Be Merged Imminently
Today could finally be the day. In the works for 5+ years, the Wayland color management and HDR protocol additions look like they will finally be merged in the coming hours.
The Wayland color-management-v1 protocol for allowing clients to know the color properties of outputs and dealing with the necessary requirements for High Dynamic Range (HDR) display support has been a long time coming.
Opened up all the way back in January 2020 was staging: add color management protocol and it looks like today is the day it will finally be merged into the upstream Wayland Protocols.
Sebastian Wick who was the original author of the merge request commented yesterday:
"I think this is ready for merging."
Prominent Wayland developer Pekka Paalanen commented in the past hour:
"Merged swick/wayland-protocols!113 (merged) after trimming it down and finding what I believe is the consensus.
I can do the merging today if there are no complaints about the commit message plans."
(The other merge that happened this morning is defining the "global_remove" behavior as part of the color code.)
So after 800+ comments over the past 5+ years, if all goes well by the time the day is through the initial Wayland color management protocol support will finally be upstreamed.
UPDATE: It's merged!
