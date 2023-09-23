Wayland Color Management Protocol Posted For Weston

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 23 September 2023 at 06:36 AM EDT. 12 Comments
The Wayland Color Management protocol has been years in the making and is needed for a client to specify the color space and HDR metadata of a surface. This color management protocol is ultimately needed for getting high dynamic range (HDR) support working out well within Wayland environments. This week an initial merge request was opened for implementing the draft color management protocol with the Weston reference compositor.

The Wayland color management protocol has been years in the making and the current work-in-progress protocol for staging can be found via this open merge request, which itself is three years old.

New this week is developer Leandro Ribeiro posting a Weston merge request for implementing a majority of the color management protocol spec. The lone missing piece is image_description_creator_params_v1 support, which will be followed up in a future merge request.

Those interested in tracking the Weston color management support can see this Weston merge request now under review.

Slowly but surely the Linux desktop is getting ready for finally offering good high dynamic range (HDR) support.
