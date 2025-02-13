Wayland Color Management & HDR Protocol Support Merged
As a quick follow-up to the article earlier today... The Wayland Color Management and HDR protocol support is now merged to upstream Wayland Protocols!
After five years in the making and over 800 review comments, Wayland's color-management-v1 protocol is merged to the upstream Wayland Protocols repository. The Wayland color-management-v1 protocol allows for Wayland clients (apps / games) to know the color properties of outputs and dealing with the necessary requirements for High Dynamic Range (HDR) display support.
# Wayland Color Management and HDR Design Goals
The goals of Wayland color management and *high dynamic range* (HDR) support protocol extension are:
- Reliably maintain the display server color setup.
- Support professional color managed applications (presentation).
- Support displaying TV broadcasts and other high quality video content.
- Support a wide variety of monitors and application content, including wide gamut and/or HDR.
- Bring basic color management to applications that are not color-aware at all.
- Bring adequate color management to Wayland applications that are color-aware but not color managed.
The protocol support is now merged.
Hopefully 2025 ends up proving to be the year that Linux desktop HDR display support is finally in nice standing.
