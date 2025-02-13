Wayland Color Management & HDR Protocol Support Merged

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 13 February 2025 at 08:25 AM EST. 5 Comments
WAYLAND
As a quick follow-up to the article earlier today... The Wayland Color Management and HDR protocol support is now merged to upstream Wayland Protocols!

After five years in the making and over 800 review comments, Wayland's color-management-v1 protocol is merged to the upstream Wayland Protocols repository. The Wayland color-management-v1 protocol allows for Wayland clients (apps / games) to know the color properties of outputs and dealing with the necessary requirements for High Dynamic Range (HDR) display support.
# Wayland Color Management and HDR Design Goals

The goals of Wayland color management and *high dynamic range* (HDR) support protocol extension are:

- Reliably maintain the display server color setup.
- Support professional color managed applications (presentation).
- Support displaying TV broadcasts and other high quality video content.
- Support a wide variety of monitors and application content, including wide gamut and/or HDR.
- Bring basic color management to applications that are not color-aware at all.
- Bring adequate color management to Wayland applications that are color-aware but not color managed.

The protocol support is now merged.

Color management merged


Hopefully 2025 ends up proving to be the year that Linux desktop HDR display support is finally in nice standing.
5 Comments
Related News
Wayland Color Management & HDR Protocols Expected To Be Merged Imminently
Chromium Embedded Framework "CEF" Seeing Progress On Wayland Support
Hyprland 0.47 Wayland Compositor Delivers Experimental HDR, GPU Hotplugging
Hyprland Wayland Compositor Lands HDR / Color Management Support
Niri 25.01 Scrollable-Tiling Wayland Compositor Brings More Features
Wayland's Wild 2024 With Better KDE Plasma Support, NVIDIA Maturity & More Desktops
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Asahi Linux Lead Developer Hector Martin Steps Down As Upstream Apple Silicon Maintainer
FLAC 1.5 Finally Delivers Multi-Threaded Encoding
New Apple Silicon Co-Maintainer Steps Up For The Linux Kernel
Python 3.14 Lands A New Interpreter With 3~30% Faster Python Code
Linux Foundation Announces The SEAPATH 1.0 Hypervisor
Clang Thread Safety Checks Begin Uncovering Bugs In The Linux Kernel
Firefox ForkServer Getting Ready To Enhance Linux Browser Performance
PipeWire Is Doing An Excellent Job Handling Audio/Video Streams On The Linux Desktop