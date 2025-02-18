Wasmer 6.0 Wires Up Support For Multiple Heterogeneous Backends

For those interested in WebAssembly for the "run anywhere" prospects and container-like secure execution, Wasmer remains one of the leading WASM runtime options. Wasmer 6.0 Alpha 1 is out today as the latest to further along this quest.

Wasmer 6.0 Alpha 1 is the first development release for this next feature release. The big change coming with Wasmer 6.0 is supporting multiple heterogeneous backends that can be enabled at the same time. This new support allows enabling back-ends like the LLVM and V8 options or the WASM Micro Runtime (WAMR) all within the same binary. This is very convenient and more about making Wasmer more robust and a universal WebAssembly solution.

Wasmer 6.0 Alpha 1 also adds exception handling support on Linux x86_64 and AArch64 as well as macOS. This WASM exception handling depends upon the LLVM backend. Wasmer 6.0 Alpha 1 also has WASIX process spawning improvements and various other fixes/enhancements.

Wasmer 6 diagram


Downloads and more details on Wasmer 6.0 Alpha 1 via GitHub.
