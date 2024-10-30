Wasmer 5.0 WebAssembly Runtime Released With V8, WAMR & WASMI Backends

Wasmer 5.0 is now available as the latest major update to this WebAssembly (WASM) runtime focused on being able to allow developers to write "universal apps" that will run anywhere thanks to the power and versatility of WebAssembly.

Wamser 5.0 ships three new back-ends: V8, WASMI & WAMR. V8 is most often associated as Google's high performance JavaScript engine used by Chrome, but V8 is also a WebAssembly engine and can now be used as an optional (experimental) back-end in Wasmer 5.0. WASMI is another new experimental option and is a lightweight WebAssembly interpreter focused on constrained and embedded systems. Lastly, WAMR is the WebAssembly Micro Runtime developed by the Bytecode Alliance. WAMR is focused on lightweight, high performance use-cases from embedded to IoT to edge to Trusted Execution Environments.

Wasmer 5.0 also ships with updated dependencies, experimental LoongArch 64-bit support on LLVM, drops EmScripten support, and has a variety of fixes and other changes.

Wasmer 5.0 for this WebAssembly runtime can be downloaded from GitHub.
