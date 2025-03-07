Vulkan Video Continues Making Inroads, VP9 Decode Planned For This Year

Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 7 March 2025 at 01:28 PM EST. 7 Comments
VULKAN
At the Vulkanised 2025 conference a few weeks back in Cambridge (UK) there were a few presentations concerning Vulkan Video for this cross-vendor, cross-platform video encode/decode interface.

Srinath Kumarapuram of NVIDIA talked up Vulkan Video and the recent AV1 encoding extension that was finalized a few months ago. He also talked about the recent VK_KHR_video_maintenance2 extension to help clean up some aspects of the Vulkan Video handling.

Vulkan Video 2025 roadmap


Meanwhile currently being worked on is intra-refresh support for Vulkan Video with an upcoming VK_KHR_video_encode_intra_refresh extension. Besides intra-refresh support, the other big item currently being tackled by Vulkan Video stakeholders is the VK_KHR_video_decode_vp9 extension to finally allow Vulkan Video for VP9 video decoding. The VP9 decoding will complement the existing extensions for H.264, H.265, and AV1... VP9 support is sadly long overdue but at least it looks like it will make it in 2025.


Those wanting to learn more about those Vulkan Video plans can see the Vulkanised 2025 presentation embedded above along with the PDF slides.

Vulkan Video current Mesa driver support


Stephane Cerveau of Igalia presented on Vulkan Video as well at Vulkanised 2025. Stephane Cerveau's talk was focused on the Mesa driver support for Vulkan Video, possible improvements to expect with the Mesa drivers in 2025 for Vulkan Video (such as full AV1 encode support), the state of application support for Vulkan Video, and more.


That Vulkan Video presentation is embedded above along with the PDF slides.

Hopefully by the end of the year we'll be seeing more robust application and driver support around Vulkan Video on both Windows and Linux.
7 Comments
Related News
Vulkan 1.4.363 Released With New VK_INTEL_device_info Extension
Vulkan 1.4.362 Released With New Extension Developed By Valve
Vulkan 1.4.361 Released With New NVIDIA Vendor Extension
D7VK 2.1 Brings Faster Load Times, More Performance Tweaks
Vulkan 1.4.359 Expands Cooperative Matrix Capabilities
Vulkan 1.4.358 Released With New Image Tiling Control Extension
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Simple Optimization For Linux 7.4 Can Open Files For Reading ~39% Faster
Google's "Painful To Maintain" Binder C Linux Driver Being Removed In Favor Of Rust
Linux Patched For Silent User-Space Data Loss Bug That's Existed Since 2023
Ubuntu 26.10 Moves cp, mv & rm Over To Rust Coreutils For 100% Transition
Help Linux Hardware Testing & Reviews Continue While Enjoying Phoronix Without Ads
Linux 7.4 Could End Up Seeing Kernel Builds ~36% Faster, Incremental Builds ~70% Faster
Valve's Steam Frame Now Available At $1059+ USD
Firefox 156 Available With Its Built-In PDF Viewer Starting Up To 45% Faster