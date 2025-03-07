Vulkan Video Continues Making Inroads, VP9 Decode Planned For This Year

At the Vulkanised 2025 conference a few weeks back in Cambridge (UK) there were a few presentations concerning Vulkan Video for this cross-vendor, cross-platform video encode/decode interface.Srinath Kumarapuram of NVIDIA talked up Vulkan Video and the recent AV1 encoding extension that was finalized a few months ago. He also talked about the recent VK_KHR_video_maintenance2 extension to help clean up some aspects of the Vulkan Video handling.

Meanwhile currently being worked on is intra-refresh support for Vulkan Video with an upcoming VK_KHR_video_encode_intra_refresh extension. Besides intra-refresh support, the other big item currently being tackled by Vulkan Video stakeholders is the VK_KHR_video_decode_vp9 extension to finally allow Vulkan Video for VP9 video decoding. The VP9 decoding will complement the existing extensions for H.264, H.265, and AV1... VP9 support is sadly long overdue but at least it looks like it will make it in 2025.

Those wanting to learn more about those Vulkan Video plans can see the Vulkanised 2025 presentation embedded above along with the PDF slides

Stephane Cerveau of Igalia presented on Vulkan Video as well at Vulkanised 2025. Stephane Cerveau's talk was focused on the Mesa driver support for Vulkan Video, possible improvements to expect with the Mesa drivers in 2025 for Vulkan Video (such as full AV1 encode support), the state of application support for Vulkan Video, and more.