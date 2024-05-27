AMD's GPUOpen Vulkan Memory Allocator 3.1 Improves Raspberry Pi Support

AMD by way of their GPUOpen group have released version 3.1 of the open-source Vulkan Memory Allocator.The GPUOpen Vulkan Memory Allocator is a library that aims to make it easier to handle memory/resource allocation with various helpers and removing the need for a lot of redundant/boilerplate code. With this morning's Vulkan Memory Allocator 3.1 release, there is improved support for non-AMD GPUs. In particular, the Raspberry Pi graphics with the V3DV Vulkan driver is one of the non-AMD GPUs to benefit for configurations lacking no HOST_CACHED memory type.Vulkan Memory Allocator 3.1 in addition to better GPU compatibility also has compiler compatibility improvements. Plus this new release adds support for the Vulkan VK_KHR_maintenance4 / VK_KHR_maintenance5 extensions, adds a few new convenience functions, and other additions.

Downloads and more details on the v3.1 release via GitHub