AMD's GPUOpen Vulkan Memory Allocator 3.1 Improves Raspberry Pi Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 27 May 2024 at 09:44 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON
AMD by way of their GPUOpen group have released version 3.1 of the open-source Vulkan Memory Allocator.

The GPUOpen Vulkan Memory Allocator is a library that aims to make it easier to handle memory/resource allocation with various helpers and removing the need for a lot of redundant/boilerplate code. With this morning's Vulkan Memory Allocator 3.1 release, there is improved support for non-AMD GPUs. In particular, the Raspberry Pi graphics with the V3DV Vulkan driver is one of the non-AMD GPUs to benefit for configurations lacking no HOST_CACHED memory type.

Vulkan Memory Allocator 3.1 in addition to better GPU compatibility also has compiler compatibility improvements. Plus this new release adds support for the Vulkan VK_KHR_maintenance4 / VK_KHR_maintenance5 extensions, adds a few new convenience functions, and other additions.

AMD GPUOpen logo


Downloads and more details on the v3.1 release via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
An End-User Has Made It Easier To Build ROCm & AMD GPU Machine Learning Software
Linux 6.10 Improves AMD ROCm Compute Support For "Small" Ryzen APUs
New AMD RDNA3 APUs Added To Open-Source Linux Driver Along With RDNA4 Fixes
AMDGPU ISP Firmware Upstreamed In linux-firmware.git
ZLUDA Has Been Seeing New Activity For CUDA On AMD GPUs
AMDVLK 2024.Q2.1 Driver Adds Phoenix 2 APU Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.10 Honors One Last ReiserFS Request Made By Hans Reiser
Linux 6.10 Will Print The Number Of Populated Memory Slots At Boot Time
GNOME Shell & Mutter Broke Their Good Faith With Ubuntu
Memory Sealing "mseal" System Call Merged For Linux 6.10
NVIDIA 555.42.02 Linux Beta Brings Wayland Explicit Sync, GSP Firmware Used By Default
Cloudflare Praises Golang PGO For Significant CPU Savings
Coreboot 24.05 Released With 25 More Platforms - Including The Framework 13 AMD
GNOME Publishes Draft Of Five-Year Strategic Plan