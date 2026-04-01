Vulkan 1.4.367 Released With VK_KHR_maintenance12

Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 30 October 2026 at 05:58 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN
Vulkan 1.4.367 is out this morning as the newest spec revision for this high performance graphics and compute API.

Beyond the usual minor bug fixes/clarifications to the spec, Vulkan 1.4.367 does introduce the new driver ID for Borealis as that Apple Silicon Mesa Vulkan driver fork that's embracing AI and part of the "Aurora Silicon" project.

Vulkan 1.4.367


The second notable change with Vulkan 1.4.367 is a new extension and that's VK_KHR_maintenance12. Valve's Mike Blumenkrantz worked on VK_KHR_maintenance12 along with engineers from NVIDIA, Nintendo, LunarG, and AMD. As with prior maintenance extensions, they are a collection of very minor changes that aren't worth it on their own individually and thus all bundled up for one extension. The 12th maintenance spec brings:
" * Non-uniform indexing of values within a variable with a PushConstant storage class.
* Single-aspected depth/stencil blits and resolves
* A dedicated limit for input attachment indices
* VkDeviceQueueCreateInfo::pQueuePriorities can be NULL"

The full list of Vulkan 1.4.367 changes can be found via GitHub.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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