Vulkan 1.4.367 Released With VK_KHR_maintenance12
Vulkan 1.4.367 is out this morning as the newest spec revision for this high performance graphics and compute API.
Beyond the usual minor bug fixes/clarifications to the spec, Vulkan 1.4.367 does introduce the new driver ID for Borealis as that Apple Silicon Mesa Vulkan driver fork that's embracing AI and part of the "Aurora Silicon" project.
The second notable change with Vulkan 1.4.367 is a new extension and that's VK_KHR_maintenance12. Valve's Mike Blumenkrantz worked on VK_KHR_maintenance12 along with engineers from NVIDIA, Nintendo, LunarG, and AMD. As with prior maintenance extensions, they are a collection of very minor changes that aren't worth it on their own individually and thus all bundled up for one extension. The 12th maintenance spec brings:
" * Non-uniform indexing of values within a variable with a PushConstant storage class.
* Single-aspected depth/stencil blits and resolves
* A dedicated limit for input attachment indices
* VkDeviceQueueCreateInfo::pQueuePriorities can be NULL"
The full list of Vulkan 1.4.367 changes can be found via GitHub.
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