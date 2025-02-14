Vulkan 1.4.308 Brings NVIDIA's Provisional Present Metering Extension
Vulkan 1.4.308 was quietly released last week and besides a few fixes what makes it interesting is the provisional VK_NV_present_metering extension.
VK_NV_present_metering is a new provisional Vulkan extension from NVIDIA for evenly metering presents. Present Metering with VK_NV_present_metering aims to evenly pace out the next vkQueuePresentKHR presents to provide smoother pacing in applications with frame generation integrations.
Presumably NVIDIA is working on the VK_NV_present_metering extension for the likes of better DLSS 4 frame generation support with Vulkan or software like VKD3D-Proton going through Vulkan from Windows Direct3D 12 games. But for now VK_NV_present_metering is a provisional specification that isn't recommended for any production use.
More details on the Vulkan 1.4.308 changes and the Present Metering extension via GitHub.
