Valve's SteamOS 3.6.9 Beta Brings Many Fixes & Supports More Controllers

Valve has just released a SteamOS 3.6.9 beta as the newest update to their Arch Linux derived operating system powering the Steam Deck and other gaming devices.With the SteamOS 3.6.9 Beta are a number of fixes including a better recovery experience when the Steam installation is corrupted, frame limiter fixes, "slightly improved" cold boot time on the Steam Deck, and a variety of other fixes.The beta of SteamOS 3.6.9 also brings support for a number of new gaming controllers such as the ASUS ROG Raikiri, Machenike G5 Pro, and ASUS ROG Ally keys. There is also support for the Steam Deck motion sensors now within the non-Steam kernel driver for the Steam Deck.

More details on tonight's SteamOS 3.6.9 beta release via SteamPowered.com