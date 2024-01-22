Valve Releases Proton 8.0-5 With Many Fixes, More Windows Games Now Playable

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 22 January 2024 at 07:37 PM EST.
VALVE
Valve has rolled out Proton 8.0-5 as the newest version of their Wine downstream for powering Steam Play to enjoy mass amounts of Windows games to run rather well on Linux.

Proton 8.0-5 is out as the latest release now being pushed out to Steam Linux gamers. While not yet moving to the Wine 9.0 base, Proton 8.0-5 has a lot of notable updates. This version gets more Windows games working on Linux including Assassin's Creed Mirage, Simon the Sorcerer: 25th Anniversary Edition, Red Tie Runner, Welcome to Princeland, and Grotesque Tactics: Evil Heroes.

Steam Deck


Proton 8.0-5 also makes the HDR display options available for more games, improves audio in different games, enables NVAPI support for Satisfactory, updates the Wine Mono / DXVK / DXVK-NVAPI / VKD3D-Proton components, and has dozens of different fixes.

Proton 8.0-5 is a very significant update for any Linux gamers making use of Steam Play. Fire up Steam for the latest Proton 8.0-5 build and/or head on over to GitHub for the source code and change-log.
