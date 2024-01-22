Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Valve Releases Proton 8.0-5 With Many Fixes, More Windows Games Now Playable
Proton 8.0-5 is out as the latest release now being pushed out to Steam Linux gamers. While not yet moving to the Wine 9.0 base, Proton 8.0-5 has a lot of notable updates. This version gets more Windows games working on Linux including Assassin's Creed Mirage, Simon the Sorcerer: 25th Anniversary Edition, Red Tie Runner, Welcome to Princeland, and Grotesque Tactics: Evil Heroes.
Proton 8.0-5 also makes the HDR display options available for more games, improves audio in different games, enables NVAPI support for Satisfactory, updates the Wine Mono / DXVK / DXVK-NVAPI / VKD3D-Proton components, and has dozens of different fixes.
Proton 8.0-5 is a very significant update for any Linux gamers making use of Steam Play. Fire up Steam for the latest Proton 8.0-5 build and/or head on over to GitHub for the source code and change-log.