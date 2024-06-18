More Companies Now Backing Valkey As Leading Redis Fork

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 18 June 2024 at 10:35 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Announced back in March by the Linux Foundation was Valkey as a Redis fork following upstream licensing changes. In the few months since the Valkey in-memory NoSQL data store has put out its first release and has continued attracting more interest from Linux/open-source communities. Today the Linux Foundation announced another handful of organizations now throwing their weight behind Valkey.

The Linux Foundation announced today the newest member organizations for Valkey are: Ampere, AlmaLinux OS Foundation, Broadcom, DigitalOcean, Memurai, and Instaclustr by NetApp.

These six additional companies join the existing Valkey memory companies including Aiven, Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Canonical, Chainguard, Ericsson, Heroku, Huawei, Google Cloud, Oracle, Percona, Snap Inc and Verizon.

Valkey logo


Today's press release also talks up the next Valkey release coming with I/O performance optimizations, greater reliability, cluster stability, dual channel replication, and performance-optimized default values. That release will be out later this summer.
