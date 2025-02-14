Valkey 8.1-rc1 Delivers Fresh Performance Improvements

Valkey as the open-source in-memory store forked from Redis is preparing for its next feature release.

Valkey splashed onto the scene nearly one year ago as a Redis fork with a lot of industry backing following licensing changes to Redis itself. Valkey 8.0 was released last year as the first major release for this open-source project while Valkey 8.1 has been in-development as the next follow-on release.

With Valkey 8.1 there is continued emphasis on more performance optimizations and other enhancements throughout:
"This is the first release candidate of Valkey 8.1, with performance improvements, extended observability and cluster improvements and different bug fixes. It includes a new implementation of the Valkey dictionary which is more memory and cache efficient, better performance for encryption in transit, reduced replication overhead by offloading work to I/O threads, faster failover support in cluster mode, major improvements to the active defrag process to reduce the impact on command processing, different API changes for improved usability and ability to track large requests and replies. Valkey now supports new new check-and-set feature for native STRINGs."

Valkey 8.1 presents a new memory-efficiency hash table for key storage, accelerating the hash table iterator with prefetching and value prefetching, improving the hashing algorithm for Lua tables, improvements for TLS with I/O threads, increasing the maximum number of I/O threads to 256, and other optimizations.

Valkey 8.1 RC1 also has new configuration optimizations, RDMA support built-in, module improvements, and cluster enhancements.

Downloads and more details on today's Valkey 8.1 release candidate via GitHub.
