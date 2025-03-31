Redis-Forked Valkey 8.1 Released - Turns To AVX2 For Better Performance

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 31 March 2025 at 11:55 AM EDT. 11 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
It's been just over one year since the Linux Foundation and partners announced Valkey as a fork of Redis. Following the release of Redis 8.0 in September for this in-memory key-value database, Valkey 8.1 is out today.

Valkey 8.1 was just released as a minor upgrade to this Redis fork. There are performance improvements, better reliability, and usability enhancements over Valkey 8.0.

One of the new performance enhancements of Valkey 8.1 is optimizing the performance of the bitcount command by using x86 SIMD instructions. At this stage it's about speeding-up bitcount using Advanced Vector Extensions 2 (AVX2).

The pull request adding the AVX2-optimized bitcount command shows some nice speed-ups with larger values:

AVX2 improvement


There are also other performance improvements in Valkey 8.1 like using a new memory efficient hash table to store keys, TLS with I/O threads, and other optimizations.

Downloads and more details on the Valkey 8.1 GA release via GitHub.
11 Comments
Related News
Memtest86+ v9.00 Released With Support For ARM64 Memory Testing
ONLYOFFICE 10.0 Released With AI Features, 1,000+ Bug Fixes
FreeType 2.15 Released With Apple HVF Driver, ISO Open Font Format Edition 5
Blender 6.0 May End Up Removing OpenGL Support
Auto-CPUFreq 3.2 Adds Configurable HWP Dynamic Boost, Platform Profile Reporting
OpenCourant: Rocky Linux Developers Create Community Fork Of OpenRadioss
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Working On A Hefty Linux Kernel Improvement With Claude Code
Linus Torvalds "Did What I Preach", Used AI To Make Code Decipherable & Uncovered More Bugs
AI Makes "Open-Source, Clean Room" Implementations Of Adobe Photoshop & Premier In Rust
Microsoft Releases Microsoft Defender For The Linux Desktop
Steam Beta Now Defaults Non-Steam Windows Binaries To Using Proton
Ubuntu Currently Suffering From Sustained DDoS Attack
Another Dozen Vulnerabilities Found In The X.Org Server & XWayland
Python 3.15 Released With Experimental JIT Compiler Running Faster