VVenC 1.11 Brings More Performance Improvements For H.266/VVC Encoding

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 21 February 2024 at 08:49 AM EST. 29 Comments
Fraunhofer on Tuesday released their latest feature update to the Versatile Video Encoder for open-source H.266/VVC encoding.

VVenC 1.11 continues speeding-up H.266/VVC video encoding to make it more practical. This new release alone speeds-up the fast/slow/slower presets by about 6%. The medium preset meanwhile is about 12% faster and multi-threaded execution with long intra periods is around 25%+ faster.

The VVenC 1.11 release finishes up work on inter-frame parallelization, adds a vectorized DQ implementation, improves SCC detection, and makes other improvements.

VVenC logo


Downloads and more details on this leading open-source H.266/VVC encoder via GitHub. I'll have out some new VVenC benchmarks of various CPUs soon.
