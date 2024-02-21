Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
VVenC 1.11 Brings More Performance Improvements For H.266/VVC Encoding
VVenC 1.11 continues speeding-up H.266/VVC video encoding to make it more practical. This new release alone speeds-up the fast/slow/slower presets by about 6%. The medium preset meanwhile is about 12% faster and multi-threaded execution with long intra periods is around 25%+ faster.
The VVenC 1.11 release finishes up work on inter-frame parallelization, adds a vectorized DQ implementation, improves SCC detection, and makes other improvements.
Downloads and more details on this leading open-source H.266/VVC encoder via GitHub. I'll have out some new VVenC benchmarks of various CPUs soon.