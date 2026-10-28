VKD3D-Proton 3.1 Released With New Features Ahead Of Big v3.2 Release

"This release is mostly just tagged now to facilitate bumping the build version shortly after to 3.2. A ton of important changes will happen for 3.2, so this marks the last "stable" release before plunging into uncharted territory."

Hans-Kristian Arntzen of Valve's Linux team just tagged the VKD3D-Proton 3.1 release. This version comes with a number of new features and performance optimizations while being the stable point ahead of VKD3D-Proton beginning to see a lot of new feature code for what will then become VKD3D-Proton 3.2.Arntzen is already teasing a lot of changes for the next version of VKD3D-Proton (3.2):As for today's VKD3D-Proton 3.1 there is descriptor heap support with VK_EXT_descriptor_heap but not yet enabled by default due to driver quality concerns. There is also KHR_opacity_micromap support for exposing DXR 1.2 when supported. Plus there is also Shader Model 6.9 support.