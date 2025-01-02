VKD3D-Proton 2.14.1 Brings A Few Fixes For Direct3D 12 On Vulkan

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 10 January 2025 at 09:02 AM EST. Add A Comment
Hans-Kristian Arntzen with Valve has just released VKD3D-Proton 2.14.1 as this Direct3D 12 over Vulkan implementation.

This point release just brings a few fixes to this key library used by Valve's Steam Play (Proton) for enjoying Windows D3D12 games on Linux:
"Fix a crash on start-up which affected GPUs without sparse support. E.g. Intel iGPU or Turnip.
Crash could happen even if that GPU was the secondary GPU on the system.
Fix a memory allocation issue affecting NVK.
Fix a CPU performance regression issue affecting Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered on NVIDIA GPUs.
This fix might improve CPU performance in other games too, but unverified.
Not a regression fix, but add a no_upload_hvv workaround for Arma Reforger to workaround weird asset loading behavior."

Those building VKD3D-Proton packages from source can grab the new update via GitHub.
