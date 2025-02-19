VKD3D 1.15 Released With Better Tessellation Shader Support

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 19 February 2025 at 08:45 AM EST. 1 Comment
WINE
VKD3D 1.15 is out today as the newest version of this upstream Wine project for implementing the Microsoft Direct3D 12 APIs atop the Vulkan API for better Windows gaming on Linux and other D3D12 workloads on Linux or macOS when paired with MoltenVK.

VKD3D 1.15 brings more complete support for tessellation shaders within its HLSL compiler, improved function overload resolution, and various bug fixes. It's another step forward for upstream VKD3D. Most Linux gamers though are relying on VKD3D-Proton as the Valve/CodeWeavers downstream of VKD3D with further improvements to benefit Steam Play (Proton) gaming.
- Much more complete support for tessellation shaders in the HLSL compiler.
- Improved function overload resolution in the HLSL compiler.
- Miscellaneous bug fixes.

The next Wine bi-weekly development release (Wine 10.2) in turn should be shipping with VKD3D 1.15.

VKD3D logo


More details on VKD3D 1.15 via WineHQ.org GitLab.
1 Comment
Related News
CodeWeavers Hiring More Developers To Work On Wine & Valve's Proton
Wine-Staging 10.1 Delivers 361 Patches Atop Upstream Wine
Wine 10.1 Released With Many Changes: Fixes For Battle.net, Continued Bluetooth Driver
Wine Wayland Merge Request Opened For Clipboard Support
Wine Merge Request Opened For NTSYNC In-Process Synchronization With Linux 6.14+
Hangover 10.0 Released For Running Windows Games/Apps On ARM64 Linux
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Karol Herbst Steps Down As Nouveau Maintainer Due To Linux Kernel's Toxic Environment
FLAC 1.5 Finally Delivers Multi-Threaded Encoding
Linux 6.13 Performance For 250Hz vs. 1000Hz Timer Frequency Comparison
Firefox ForkServer Getting Ready To Enhance Linux Browser Performance
Systemd Adding The Ability to Boot Directly Into A Disk Image Downloaded Via HTTP
GNOME Software May Eventually Drop RPM Support In Favor Of Flatpaks
Hector Martin Resigns From The Asahi Linux Project
Firefox User Manages Experimental Browser Port To GTK4 Toolkit