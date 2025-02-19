VKD3D 1.15 Released With Better Tessellation Shader Support

- Much more complete support for tessellation shaders in the HLSL compiler.

- Improved function overload resolution in the HLSL compiler.

- Miscellaneous bug fixes.

VKD3D 1.15 is out today as the newest version of this upstream Wine project for implementing the Microsoft Direct3D 12 APIs atop the Vulkan API for better Windows gaming on Linux and other D3D12 workloads on Linux or macOS when paired with MoltenVK.VKD3D 1.15 brings more complete support for tessellation shaders within its HLSL compiler, improved function overload resolution, and various bug fixes. It's another step forward for upstream VKD3D. Most Linux gamers though are relying on VKD3D-Proton as the Valve/CodeWeavers downstream of VKD3D with further improvements to benefit Steam Play (Proton) gaming.The next Wine bi-weekly development release (Wine 10.2) in turn should be shipping with VKD3D 1.15.