Nice File Performance Optimizations Coming With Linux 6.13

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 21 November 2024 at 09:02 PM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE
In addition to the pull requests managed by Microsoft engineer Christian Brauner for VFS untorn writes for atomic writes with XFS and EXT4, Tmpfs case insensitive file/folder support, new Rust file abstractions, and the renewed multi-grain timestamps work, another interesting Linux 6.13 pull submitted by Brauner revolves around VFS file enhancements.

The VFS file updates for Linux 6.13 include a new reference counting mechanism for files, a new fast path, other new optimizations, and other clean-ups. Exciting me though always comes down to the performance improvements:
- Introduce a new reference counting mechanism for files.
...
This has been tested by various people and it gives consistent improvement up to 3-5% on workloads with loads of threads.

- Add a fastpath for find_next_zero_bit(). Skip 2-levels searching via find_next_zero_bit() when there is a free slot in the word that contains the next fd. This improves pts/blogbench-1.1.0 read by 8% and write by 4% on Intel ICX 160.

- Conditionally clear full_fds_bits since it's very likely that a bit in full_fds_bits has been cleared during __clear_open_fds(). This improves pts/blogbench-1.1.0 read up to 13%, and write up to 5% on Intel ICX 160.

Some nice performance gains, especially the latter two with the BlogBench benchmark that in turn should be easily reproducible.

More details on the VFS file improvements via this pull that has since been merged.

I look forward to beginning some Linux 6.13 kernel benchmarking as soon as the merge window settles down next week.
Add A Comment
Related News
ReiserFS Has Been Deleted From The Linux Kernel
Bcachefs Changes Rejected Reportedly Due To CoC, Kernel Future "Uncertain"
Linux 6.13 Rolling Out NVMe 2.1 Support & NVMe Rotational Media
Btrfs With Linux 6.13 Delivers Performance Improvements & Other Features
Bcachefs Brings Self-Healing Work & Better Reflink Repair For Linux 6.13
Tmpfs Adding Case Insensitive Support For Wine / Steam Play & Flatpaks
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Upstream Linux Developers Take Aim At TUXEDO's Out-Of-Tree GPLv3 Drivers
Linux 6.12 Released With Real-Time Capabilities, Sched_Ext, More AMD RDNA4 & More
Red Hat & Microsoft Bringing RHEL To WSL
RISC-V Motherboard For Framework 13 Pricing Starts At $368 In Early Access, $928 For Laptop
Google Engineer Proposes "Page Detective" As New Kernel Debugging Tool
Linux 6.12 Preps For Release With Real-Time, Sched_Ext, Stable Xe2 & Raspberry Pi 5
GNOME Mutter Switches To High Priority KMS Thread To Avoid Crashes
Uncached Buffered IO Is Performing Great, Working Now On Btrfs / EXT4 / XFS