Raspberry Pi V3D Driver Adds Native ASTC Texture Compression Support

The V3D Gallium3D driver that is most notably used by the latest Raspberry Pi single board computers has landed support in mainline Mesa for native ASTC texture compression support.Gallium3D has a software fallback for Adaptive Scalable Texture Compression (ASTC) to which the V3D driver had been using. But the Broadcom VideoCore graphics do have native ASTC texture compression, which is now used by the latest code in Mesa 23.2-devel.

The Broadcom graphics support native ASTC compressed textures so the V3D driver has switched to using that with the new code authored by Igalia's Lucas Fryzek.Just a single patch with a few dozen lines of code gets the native ASTC texture compression support into shape as an efficiency improvement over the software/CPU-based fallback path.