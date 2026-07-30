There's Finally A New Game Powered By The Unigine 2 Engine

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 30 July 2026 at 01:30 PM EDT. 20 Comments
LINUX GAMING
It's been about a decade since seeing any new games released on the visually-impressive, Linux-friendly Unigine Engine. Unigine Corp has mostly been focusing on Unigine Engine usage for simulations and other professional applications, but coming as a surprise today is a new game being developed on their latest Unigine 2 engine technology.

Developed by Unigine Studio and published by Saber Interactive is Rideshare "Stimulator" as an immersive driving game. This unique game is set around you being the driver and owner of a rideshare business. Quite a unique game.

Rideshare Stimulator


The game isn't released yet and is listed in Steam as coming soon. The initial listing is at least for Windows 11. While Unigine 2 is officially supported on Linux, even if this game doesn't see an official Linux release, at least there is Steam Play.


Those curious about this game can learn more about Rideshare Stimulator at Saber Games.
20 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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