There's Finally A New Game Powered By The Unigine 2 Engine

It's been about a decade since seeing any new games released on the visually-impressive, Linux-friendly Unigine Engine. Unigine Corp has mostly been focusing on Unigine Engine usage for simulations and other professional applications, but coming as a surprise today is a new game being developed on their latest Unigine 2 engine technology.Developed by Unigine Studio and published by Saber Interactive is Rideshare "Stimulator" as an immersive driving game. This unique game is set around you being the driver and owner of a rideshare business. Quite a unique game.

The game isn't released yet and is listed in Steam as coming soon. The initial listing is at least for Windows 11. While Unigine 2 is officially supported on Linux, even if this game doesn't see an official Linux release, at least there is Steam Play.