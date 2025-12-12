Ubuntu Studio 26.04 May Modernize Its Desktop Layout

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 12 December 2025 at 06:08 AM EST. 18 Comments
UBUNTU
Ubuntu Studio is the variant of Ubuntu Linux focused on content creation and audio recording needs, video editing, and other creative workloads. Ubuntu Studio's desktop hasn't seen too many changes since Ubuntu 12.04 LTS some 13+ years ago. But Ubuntu Studio developers are now considering desktop layout changes to help modernize its appearance.

Ubuntu Studio originally used Xfce as its desktop environment with a top-bar on the desktop. Even after switching over to the KDE Plasma desktop, they kept the panel on the top by default to match the prior Xfce experience:

Ubuntu Studio current desktop layout


That's effectively become a legacy artifact though and ahead of the Ubuntu Studio 26.04 Long Term Support release they are considering modifications.

Ubuntu Studio macOS-like desktop layout


They are considering a change to a more "macOS-like" layout with keeping a top panel with a global menu while the bottom bar would contain some commonly used applications, a trash can, and other macOS-like artifacts.

Ubuntu Studio modern desktop layout


Or they are also considering a more Windows-like layout where there would just be a bottom bar and largely similar to how Microsoft Windows appears or even the default KDE Plasma experience.

This default desktop layout change would apply just to new installations and not users upgrading. They are polling their community in determining which desktop layout avenue to pursue for Ubuntu Studio 26.04 LTS. Those wanting to learn more can do so via the Ubuntu Discourse. For those that haven't tried out Ubuntu Studio or not in some years can grab the current builds at UbuntuStudio.org.
18 Comments
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About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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