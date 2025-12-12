Ubuntu Studio 26.04 May Modernize Its Desktop Layout

Ubuntu Studio is the variant of Ubuntu Linux focused on content creation and audio recording needs, video editing, and other creative workloads. Ubuntu Studio's desktop hasn't seen too many changes since Ubuntu 12.04 LTS some 13+ years ago. But Ubuntu Studio developers are now considering desktop layout changes to help modernize its appearance.Ubuntu Studio originally used Xfce as its desktop environment with a top-bar on the desktop. Even after switching over to the KDE Plasma desktop, they kept the panel on the top by default to match the prior Xfce experience:

That's effectively become a legacy artifact though and ahead of the Ubuntu Studio 26.04 Long Term Support release they are considering modifications.

They are considering a change to a more "macOS-like" layout with keeping a top panel with a global menu while the bottom bar would contain some commonly used applications, a trash can, and other macOS-like artifacts.