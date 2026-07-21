Three New Ubuntu Snap Vulnerabilities Made Public - One Dates Back To Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 21 July 2026 at 02:02 PM EDT. 39 Comments
UBUNTU
Canonical today disclosed three new Snap security vulnerabilities affecting snapd. Two are rated high impact vulnerabilities while the third is considered medium but covers all Ubuntu releases of the past decade going back to Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.

CVE-2026-8933 was uncovered by Qualys and allows a local attacker to escalate privileges. CVE-2026-8933 impacts Ubuntu LTS releases going back to 22.04 and is rated high with its CVSS3.1 score.

The other "high" vulnerability is CVE-2026-15226 that allows a local attacker to escape Snap confinement from confined root to unconfined root.

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS


The third one that affects Ubuntu LTS releases back to 16.04 is CVE-2024-5300 and allows sandboxed applications to access hashed user passwords.

More details on these latest Ubuntu Snap security issues can be found via the Ubuntu Discourse.
39 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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