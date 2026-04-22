Ubuntu Rust Coreutils Audit Revealed 113 Issues, Ubuntu 26.10 Aims For "100% Rust Coreutils"

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 22 April 2026 at 12:21 PM EDT. 66 Comments
UBUNTU
Ahead of tomorrow's Ubuntu 26.04 LTS release, Canonical published a blog post today outlining the state of Rust Coreutils for its premiere in this long-term support (LTS) version. Canonical also commissioned a security audit recently of Rust Coreutils that turned up 44 CVEs and 113 issues in total.

Canonical's Ravi Kant Sharma authored a post today outlining a recent decision to commission an independent external security audit of Rust Coreutils. The full audit report by Zellic hasn't yet been made public but it turned up 70 CVEs and another 73 issues, for a total of 113 issues identified. The vast majority of those issues have since been addressed.

Rust Coreutils on Ubuntu 26.04


Ubuntu 26.04 LTS is shipping with Rust Coreutils 0.8 that has most of those security fixes in place.

For Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, the cp, mv, and rm commands will be provided by GNU Coreutils. Due to those utilities in Rust Coreutils still having time-of-check to time-of-use "TOCTOU" issues. But the hope by Canonical is for "100% rust-coreutils" with Ubuntu 26.10 as by then those remaining issues should be fixed.

More details on this recent security audit, the newly-disclosed CVEs, and more can be found on Ubuntu Discourse.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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