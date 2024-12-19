Canonical Experimented With Rebuilding Its Ubuntu 25.04 Packages Under LLVM/Clang

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 3 January 2025 at 07:09 AM EST. Add A Comment
UBUNTU
This morning the first test rebuild results of the "Plucky Puffin" for Ubuntu 25.04 were shared on the mailing list... While typically not interesting to outsiders, one interesting bit is that as a "bonus" they rebuilt the main components of Ubuntu 25.04 packages with the LLVM Clang compiler compared to the usual GCC compiler.

The Ubuntu test rebuild messages on the mailing list are typically not too interesting unless you are an Ubuntu maintainer/packager. Typically they just indicate what packages are failing to build either due to new compiler/toolchain upgrades and/or any issues with more niche CPU architectures, etc. It's also the first of several planned test rebuilds for Ubuntu 25.04 after making other GNU toolchain upgrades.

But what made this Plucky Puffin test rebuild more interesting is this:
"As a bonus, we tried to build the main component of plucky using LLVM, see

https://people.canonical.com/~ginggs/ftbfs-report/test-rebuild-20241219-plucky-llvm-plucky.html"

This appears to be the first time Canonical has experimented with rebuilding Ubuntu under the LLVM/Clang compiler rather than the standard GCC compiler. Indeed checking prior test rebuild mailing list messages didn't mention any "bonus" LLVM build.

Plucky LLVM


That Ubuntu 25.04 test rebuild using the LLVM/Clang compiler did turn up many package build failures: for the main archive, 176 packages failed to build on x86_64, 205 packages failed building on armhf, and 131 packages failed building on ARM64, among the other architectures.

There is no indication of Canonical planning say to switch over to LLVM/Clang as its default C/C++ compiler in the near-term or anything like that, but interesting nevertheless especially as they have begun exploring more low-level improvements to make to the distribution and focusing more on out-of-the-box performance and other areas.

Those interested in the Ubuntu 25.04 test rebuild results can see this Ubuntu devel message.
Add A Comment
Related News
Ubuntu's Great Year From 24.04 LTS To Focusing More On Performance Optimizations
GIMP 3.0 RC1 Makes It Into Ubuntu 25.04
Ubuntu 25.04 Planning To Ship With The Linux 6.14 Kernel
Ptyxis Becomes Ubuntu's Recommended Replacement To GNOME Terminal
Ubuntu flash-kernel Package Looks To Drop Support For Old ARM Hardware
Ubuntu 25.04 Planning To Use GCC 15 As Well As Exploring Greater LLVM Use
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Made Great Strides With Their Open-Source Kernel Code & Wayland Support In 2024
Fedora's Captivating 2024 With Many New Features & Leading Innovations
Bottles Software For Easily Running Windows Games/Apps On Linux To Leverage Rust
The Linux Kernel Hit A Decade Low In 2024 For The Number Of New Commits Per Year
systemd Highlights For 2024 From Run0 To Varlink To Advancing systemd-homed
Linux RNDIS Removal Branch Updated For Disabling Microsoft RNDIS Protocol Drivers
ZLUDA v4 Released For Initial CUDA Support On Non-NVIDIA GPUs
KDE Enjoyed A Stellar 2024 With The Debut Of The Plasma 6 Desktop