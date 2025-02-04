Ubuntu Infrastructure Woe Continues Making It A Hassle To Run The Latest Upstream Kernel
The Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA for years has been a great feature for Ubuntu users to be able to easily fetch and run the newest upstream kernel whether it's the latest stable kernel version, one of the weekly release candidates, or even the very leading-edge daily Git kernel builds. Sadly for months now this service has been out of order.
Back in November I drew attention to the issue of the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA being down since mid-September. Following that article there was a partial restoration of service only for it to break again within days. Now several months later the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA is down. The state has changed somewhat in at least new daily folders are appearing and folders for new tagged versions of the Linux kernel, but all of the Ubuntu kernel builds are failing.
Several Phoronix readers in recent weeks have expressed their frustration over the issue in that this package archive was a very convenient place for fetching the newest stable/development kernels for use on Ubuntu. And thus requesting my public pressure campaign for getting the service restored -- similar to woes back in 2023. I've also long been a big fan of the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA as it makes it easier for my testing to fetch the latest upstream kernel builds on a daily basis... Not just to save time from building the kernel, but also making it easy to refer others to the same kernel builds I've been using it when it comes to reproducing regressions, kernels to use for newer hardware support, vendor/reader questions around my kernel configuration (Kconfig) used for given tests, and similar situations. It's been the de facto place for quickly and easily fetching the newer upstream Linux kernel images than what is shipped by default in Ubuntu releases.
The Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA downtime was previously blamed on some infrastructure / data center changes but now lasting 5+ months is rather bizarre if that's the case. In any event hopefully the wonderful Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA will be resurrected soon. In the meantime those wanting to test out Linux 6.14 Git or a 6.13 stable build can always refer to the Ubuntu Wiki for Git kernel build instructions.
