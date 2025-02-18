Ubuntu Linux LTS Releases May Offer Additional Intel Graphics Driver Updates

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 18 February 2025 at 07:38 AM EST. 3 Comments
UBUNTU
Ubuntu developers at Canonical are looking at including more Intel graphics driver packages as part of the hardware enablement "HWE" stacks shipped as part of Ubuntu Long Term Support (LTS) point releases. This would provide more comprehensive coverage of newer Intel driver components with future Ubuntu LTS point releases to benefit both the integrated and discrete graphics.

Ubuntu LTS HWE stacks already include updated versions of the Linux kernel and Mesa as the key components for the open-source graphics drivers from AMD Radeon, Intel, and others. But being expressed now are plans for including additional Intel driver packages around compute and video acceleration to also be part of these HWE stacks.

This proposal led by Canonical engineer Shane McKee would see packages like Intel's Level Zero (Compute Runtime and Intel Graphics Compiler), oneTBB Threaded Building Blocks, oneVPL, VA-API (libva) and the Intel Media Driver, Intel VC Intrinsics, and related packages be included as part of HWE stack updates.

Intel graphics hardware


Including these extra packages would be particularly beneficial for those using latest-generation Intel discrete or integrated graphics and wanting to make use of video acceleration and/or Intel oneAPI / Level Zero / OpenCL compute while sticking to Ubuntu LTS point releases. Even for older generations of Intel graphics hardware these updates can be beneficial for new features and performance optimizations.

All in the proposal is a good idea and will hopefully be implemented moving forward for enhancing the Intel graphics experience on Ubuntu LTS releases.
3 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu Making Progress On Replacing initramfs-tools With Dracut
Ubuntu 24.04.2 LTS Delayed To Next Week
Ubuntu 25.04's GNOME Web Browser Will Be Able To Play More Web Videos By Default
Ubuntu's crypto-config Continues Being Developed For Gradual Roll-Out
Ubuntu Infrastructure Woe Continues Making It A Hassle To Run The Latest Upstream Kernel
Ubuntu Developers Moving From IRC To Matrix For Real-Time Communication
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FLAC 1.5 Finally Delivers Multi-Threaded Encoding
Karol Herbst Steps Down As Nouveau Maintainer Due To Linux Kernel's Toxic Environment
Linux 6.13 Performance For 250Hz vs. 1000Hz Timer Frequency Comparison
Python 3.14 Lands A New Interpreter With 3~30% Faster Python Code
Firefox ForkServer Getting Ready To Enhance Linux Browser Performance
Systemd Adding The Ability to Boot Directly Into A Disk Image Downloaded Via HTTP
GNOME Software May Eventually Drop RPM Support In Favor Of Flatpaks
Hector Martin Resigns From The Asahi Linux Project