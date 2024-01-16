Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Ubuntu Linux Working On Installer Support For NVMe-over-TCP
NVMe-over-TCP (NVMe/TCP) is an extension of the NVMe protocol over TCP/IP networks to allow for expanded storage infrastructure while scaling using standard Ethernet between NVMe-oF hosts and NVMe-oF controllers on the network. NVMe/TCP can be used for creating large disaggregated NVMe storage pools and capabilities primarily for data centers.
While the Linux kernel already supports NVMe/TCP, Canonical has been working on adding support for its installer -- initially the focus is on Subiquity as their server-focused installer with no changes yet to their desktop installer.
This merge adds partial support to Curtin for handling the NVMe-over-TCP storage configuration type.
Building off that Curtin support is this draft merge request for NVMe-over-TCP proof-of-concept code for the Subiquity Ubuntu Server installer.
The initial focus is on allowing the Ubuntu root file-system to be placed on remote NVMe drives while typically the boot/EFI partition will be on a local storage device. Presumably Canonical is aiming to have this NVMe/TCP installer support ready to go by the Ubuntu 24.04 Long-Term Support release in April.