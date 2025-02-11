Ubuntu 25.04's GNOME Web Browser Will Be Able To Play More Web Videos By Default
Those making use of the GNOME Web "Epiphany" web browser with the upcoming Ubuntu 25.04 release will be able to enjoy playing more popular web videos thanks to a packaging change.
With the newest Epiphany Browser 48 Beta packages for Debian unstable and Ubuntu, there is now a recommends in place on the "gstreamer1.0-plugins-bad" package. As noted by Ubuntu desktop engineer Jeremy Bicha of Canonical who made the change, including the "bad" set of GStreamer plug-ins is enough to now play more popular web videos on Ubuntu by default when using this GNOME web browser.
So moving forward you will be able to enjoy more video content within the Epiphany / GNOME Web browser on Ubuntu thanks to the expanded plug-in coverage. Some other recent Ubuntu desktop changes include landing JPEG-XL 0.11, preparing for the Showtime app as the new video player app default expected for GNOME 49, the newly-released GIMP 3.0 RC3 is packaged for Ubuntu 25.04, and other updates as part of the GNOME 48 beta push.
