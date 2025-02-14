Ubuntu Making Progress On Replacing initramfs-tools With Dracut

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 14 February 2025 at 07:00 AM EST. 6 Comments
UBUNTU
As a follow-up to the news from last October of Ubuntu considering Dracut to replace initramfs-tools for initrd generation, that work remains ongoing with some improvements since having been prepared for the upcoming Ubuntu 25.04 release but it remains overall an active affair.

Benjamin Drung with Canonical published the specification a few days ago for switching the default initrd infrastructure from initramfs-tools to Dracut.

Using Dracut on the Ubuntu desktop and server will address shortcomings of initramfs-tools like the lack of NVMe-over-Fabric support as well as allowing Bluetooth keyboards to work during the LUKS disk encryption unlocking at boot time. The initramfs-tools also relies on a lot of "slow, fragile, hard to understand" shell code.

While Dracut is a win and used already by other Linux distributions, the Ubuntu transition remains ongoing due to testing and there being dozens of packages relying on initramfs-tools integration.

Ubuntu appears committed to going with Dracut, it appears to just be a matter of time until everything is ready for a complete transition. Those wanting to learn more about this effort can do so via this spec on Ubuntu Discourse for all the details.
6 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu 24.04.2 LTS Delayed To Next Week
Ubuntu 25.04's GNOME Web Browser Will Be Able To Play More Web Videos By Default
Ubuntu's crypto-config Continues Being Developed For Gradual Roll-Out
Ubuntu Infrastructure Woe Continues Making It A Hassle To Run The Latest Upstream Kernel
Ubuntu Developers Moving From IRC To Matrix For Real-Time Communication
Ubuntu's Snapdragon X1 Elite Laptop Support Enables Experimental Hardware Video Decode
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Asahi Linux Lead Developer Hector Martin Steps Down As Upstream Apple Silicon Maintainer
FLAC 1.5 Finally Delivers Multi-Threaded Encoding
New Apple Silicon Co-Maintainer Steps Up For The Linux Kernel
Python 3.14 Lands A New Interpreter With 3~30% Faster Python Code
Firefox ForkServer Getting Ready To Enhance Linux Browser Performance
Linux Foundation Announces The SEAPATH 1.0 Hypervisor
Clang Thread Safety Checks Begin Uncovering Bugs In The Linux Kernel
PipeWire Is Doing An Excellent Job Handling Audio/Video Streams On The Linux Desktop