Ubuntu Developers Moving From IRC To Matrix For Real-Time Communication
Following a discussion on the Ubuntu development mailing list, Ubuntu developers have decided to adopt Matrix for their official real-time communication channels while deprecating IRC chat.
Beginning in March, Matrix will now be the official realtime communication channels for Ubuntu developers rather than using their Libera IRC channels. Ubuntu developers were recently discussing the topic and there was consensus that Matrix is preferred now in 2025 over IRC.
"From 1 March 2025, the primary official realtime communications channels for Ubuntu developers will be on Matrix. To avoid fragmentation of conversation, Ubuntu developers should please make sure that they are appropriately present on Matrix, and conduct conversation there instead of the now deprecated IRC channels."
More background information for those interested via the mailing list announcement.
