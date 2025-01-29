Ubuntu Developers Moving From IRC To Matrix For Real-Time Communication

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 29 January 2025 at 10:34 AM EST. 5 Comments
UBUNTU
Following a discussion on the Ubuntu development mailing list, Ubuntu developers have decided to adopt Matrix for their official real-time communication channels while deprecating IRC chat.

Beginning in March, Matrix will now be the official realtime communication channels for Ubuntu developers rather than using their Libera IRC channels. Ubuntu developers were recently discussing the topic and there was consensus that Matrix is preferred now in 2025 over IRC.
"From 1 March 2025, the primary official realtime communications channels for Ubuntu developers will be on Matrix. To avoid fragmentation of conversation, Ubuntu developers should please make sure that they are appropriately present on Matrix, and conduct conversation there instead of the now deprecated IRC channels."

More background information for those interested via the mailing list announcement.
5 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu's Snapdragon X1 Elite Laptop Support Enables Experimental Hardware Video Decode
Ubuntu Considers Taking It Easier On Software Updates Over Weekends
Xubuntu 25.04 Preparing Xfce 4.20 Desktop Upgrade
Canonical Experimented With Rebuilding Its Ubuntu 25.04 Packages Under LLVM/Clang
Ubuntu's Great Year From 24.04 LTS To Focusing More On Performance Optimizations
GIMP 3.0 RC1 Makes It Into Ubuntu 25.04
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Announces Open-Source DocumentDB NoSQL Database
ISD: A New Interactive Way For systemd Management
Much Faster Suspend & Resume For Some Systems With Linux 6.14
AMD Announces The AMDGPU Composition Stack "ACS" For Advanced Linux Desktop Features
Several Linux DRM Drivers Orphaned Due To Developer Health
Wine 10.0 Released With Native Wayland Support, Better HiDPI
x86 32-bit Operating Systems Aren't Dead Yet: New Linux Patches Improve 32-bit PAE
Completed NTSYNC Driver Merged For Linux 6.14: "Should Make Many SteamOS Users Happy"