Ubuntu Considers Taking It Easier On Software Updates Over Weekends

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 10 January 2025 at 07:03 AM EST. 9 Comments
UBUNTU
Ubuntu developers are looking at extending their policy of not releasing stable release updates (SRUs) around the weekend as well as not phasing them up to 100% during those weekend times either.

In a move to potentially avoid less headaches over weekends especially for system/server administrators that may be off and separately for gamers/enthusiasts/home users that may be more active on their systems during weekends and wanting to avoid updating downtime, Ubuntu developers are considering the altering of their weekend update policies. Julian Andres Klode of Canonical laid out the proposal this week on the Ubuntu development mailing list:
"After some quick chat, I'd like to propose that we extend the policy to not release SRUs from Fri-Sun to the phased updates and not phase them to a 100% at those times.

Cautious users configure their systems to not install phased updates, so they will only see new updates once they reach 100% and that happening on weekends is not particularly helpful.

I propose that essentially when the phased-updater is started between

Friday 00:00 UTC and Monday 12:00 UTC

that it never increments the value to 100.

The second aspect of the weekend question is whether to increment the phased update percentage at all, that is should people using the defaults be exposed to new updates over the weekend?"

The proposal was laid out in this mailing list thread. So far other Ubuntu developers are receptive to the weekend change. There is also the possibility that this proposed change would allow community SRU team members to release packages to the updates channel over the weekend, since the phased update percentage wouldn't be updating. Currently Ubuntu policy doesn't allow such packages being pushed to "-updates" over the weekend hours at all while it's a time that many Ubuntu community members may otherwise be more active if it's a hobby/passion project to them.

Ubuntu software updater


We'll see if this policy change around weekend SRU updates on Ubuntu Linux takes hold.
9 Comments
Related News
Xubuntu 25.04 Preparing Xfce 4.20 Desktop Upgrade
Canonical Experimented With Rebuilding Its Ubuntu 25.04 Packages Under LLVM/Clang
Ubuntu's Great Year From 24.04 LTS To Focusing More On Performance Optimizations
GIMP 3.0 RC1 Makes It Into Ubuntu 25.04
Ubuntu 25.04 Planning To Ship With The Linux 6.14 Kernel
Ptyxis Becomes Ubuntu's Recommended Replacement To GNOME Terminal
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Ends 2024 With A Nice Boost To Its Marketshare, AMD Linux CPU Use At 74%
X.Org Server Development Hit A Decade High For The Number Of Commits In 2024
LibreOffice 25.2 RC1 Brings Many Open-Source Office Suite Improvements
Cloudflare Talks Up Multi-Path TCP But Dings Linux's Less Than Ideal Support
New Linux Patches Enhance AMD Radeon Video Encode/Decode For Older GPUs
GNOME Now Has Refine As An Alternative To GNOME Tweaks, Phosh 0.44 Released
Phoronix Forums Upgrade - Helping To Improve Site Responsiveness
KDE Internet of Things "Kiot" Started To Provide Nice Home Assistant Integration