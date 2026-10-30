Ubuntu 27.04 "Tenacious T-Rex" Opens For Development

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 30 October 2026 at 01:32 PM EDT. 2 Comments
UBUNTU
Following this month's release of Ubuntu 26.10, Ubuntu 27.04 development formally got underway today.

Ubuntu 27.04 is being developed under the "Tenacious T-Rex" codename. The T-Rex repository is now open and the auto-sync from Debian will be enabled soon, which will lead to many new packages being pulled in.

The Ubuntu 27.04 schedule puts the feature freeze for 25 February, the UI freeze for 18 March, and the beta freeze for 29 March. The Ubuntu 27.04 beta is expected to happen on 1 April while the official release of Ubuntu 27.04 is expected on 22 April.

For Ubuntu 27.04 we are expected to see more Rust system/infrastructure transition work with plans for ntpd-rs by default, renewed development of Ubuntu Core Desktop for the immutable flavor, and more AI work on the desktop.

Ubuntu 27.04 Tenacious T-Rex now being open for development was announced today on the ubuntu-devel list.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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