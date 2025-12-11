Ubuntu 26.04 Snapshot 2 Released As Latest Monthly ISOs
It was just at the end of month that Ubuntu 26.04 Snapshot 1 ISOs were published for the first "Resolute Raccoon" milestone. Out already is now Snapshot 2 with Canonical releasing these images ahead of their engineers having time off for end-of-year holidays.
Ubuntu 26.04 Snapshot 2 is now available just about two weeks after the first snapshot images were released. As such, the delta isn't too great in changes over Snapshot 1, but various package updates collected during this time and continuing to exercise their snapshot build automation and other tooling.
There continue to be daily Ubuntu 26.04 ISOs available for those wanting to have the very latest Ubuntu 26.04 "Resolute" state. Those wanting to try out these monthly snapshots though can find the Resolute Snapshot 2 downloads via the mailing list announcement.
Ubuntu 26.04 Snapshot 3 is due out at the end of January and the monthly builds will continue until the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS release in April.
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