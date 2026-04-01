Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Beta Released: Powered By Linux 7.0 + GNOME 50 + Mesa 26.0

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 26 March 2026 at 08:04 PM EDT. 16 Comments
UBUNTU
Right on schedule the beta for Ubuntu 26.04 LTS is now available for testing. This is a great opportunity to help test this release ahead of the official Long Term Support release due out on 23 April.

The Ubuntu 26.04 "Resolute Raccoon" was released this evening with the latest packages, including the still-in-development Linux 7.0 kernel, the latest GNOME 50.0 desktop components by default, the fresh Mesa 26.0 graphics drivers, Python 3.14, GCC 15.2, and a wealth of other software updates since Ubuntu 25.10 last October.

Ubuntu 26.04 Beta is available for editions such as Ubuntu Desktop, Server, WSL, and Cloud products, but also the Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu Unity, and Xubuntu flavors.

Ubuntu 26.04 beta


Downloads and more details on Ubuntu 26.04 Beta via the mailing list announcement.

More Ubuntu 26.04 benchmarks are continuing at Phoronix.
16 Comments
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About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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