Ubuntu 25.10 Enters Its UI Freeze

The UI freeze for Ubuntu 25.10 is now in effect as the developers work toward the release of this next Ubuntu Linux installment in October.The user interface freeze for Ubuntu 25.10 has now begun, Canonical engineer Utkarsh Gupta announced on Sunday morning.The UI freeze serves as a point so documentation / screenshots, etc, remain relevant through release time without any other major user interface revisions planned. There can be UI freeze exceptions but the point is that the Ubuntu 25.10 UI should now be stable.

Coming up on 18 September is the planned Ubuntu 25.10 Beta release. The official Ubuntu 25.10 release is expected on 9 October.Ubuntu 25.10 has many changes in tow including the GNOME 49 desktop, switching to the GCC 15 compiler by default, an updated kernel and Mesa, using the Rust version of sudo and Coreutils, and many other changes for wider-testing as Canonical begins eyeing the very important Ubuntu 26.04 LTS release next April.More Ubuntu 25.10 benchmarks coming up on Phoronix as the formal 25.10 "Questing Quokka" release approaches.