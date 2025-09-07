Ubuntu 25.10 Enters Its UI Freeze

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 7 September 2025 at 05:54 AM EDT. 28 Comments
UBUNTU
The UI freeze for Ubuntu 25.10 is now in effect as the developers work toward the release of this next Ubuntu Linux installment in October.

The user interface freeze for Ubuntu 25.10 has now begun, Canonical engineer Utkarsh Gupta announced on Sunday morning.

The UI freeze serves as a point so documentation / screenshots, etc, remain relevant through release time without any other major user interface revisions planned. There can be UI freeze exceptions but the point is that the Ubuntu 25.10 UI should now be stable.

Ubuntu 25.10 desktop


Coming up on 18 September is the planned Ubuntu 25.10 Beta release. The official Ubuntu 25.10 release is expected on 9 October.

Ubuntu 25.10 has many changes in tow including the GNOME 49 desktop, switching to the GCC 15 compiler by default, an updated kernel and Mesa, using the Rust version of sudo and Coreutils, and many other changes for wider-testing as Canonical begins eyeing the very important Ubuntu 26.04 LTS release next April.

More Ubuntu 25.10 benchmarks coming up on Phoronix as the formal 25.10 "Questing Quokka" release approaches.
28 Comments
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About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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