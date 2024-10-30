Ubuntu 25.04 "Plucky Puffin" Development Opens - Defaulting To -O3 Optimizations

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 30 October 2024 at 04:02 PM EDT. 15 Comments
UBUNTU
Canonical has announced the formal state of the Ubuntu 25.04 "Plucky Puffin" development. Among other early changes are now defaulting to -O3 compiler optimizations rather than the default -O2 optimization level when building Debian packages.

Ubuntu 25.04 under the "Plucky Puffin" codename is now in development. Auto syncing from Debian has begun for a fresh flow of packages. Ubuntu 25.04 among its early changes is pulling in Perl 5.40 and Haskell / GHC 9.6.6. The dpkg-buildflags for the compiler flags for building Debian packages is now defaulting to "-O3" optimizations compared to the default "-O2" optimization level. For some packages this using -O3 optimizations by default may yield better performance.

Going back a few months Canonical had been evaluating -O3 optimization benefits for their Debian package builds. Glad to see this materializing for Ubuntu 25.04 and will be interesting to see what other performance improvements are made this cycle.

Plucky Puffin being open for development was announced today on the Ubuntu-devel list.

The Ubuntu 25.04 schedule has the feature freeze for 20 February, UI freeze for 13 March, the beta release on 27 March, and the Ubuntu 25.04 official release set for 17 April.

Stay tuned for more news/feature coverage of Ubuntu 25.04 as development gets underway and of course plenty of performance benchmarks for interesting changes.
15 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu Considers Replacing initramfs-tools With Dracut
Ubuntu Snaps Up Intel's NPU User-Space Software So It's Easier To Accelerate AI
Ubuntu 24.10 Developer Preview Released For Snapdragon X1 Elite Laptops
Ubuntu 24.10 Now Available With Linux 6.11, GCC 14 & Other Upgrades
Ubuntu Server 24.10 Brings Experimental NVMe/TCP Installation Support
The Speedy Ptyxis Terminal Emulator Available On Ubuntu 24.10
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Comments On The Russian Linux Maintainers Being Delisted
Several Linux Kernel Driver Maintainers Removed Due To Their Association To Russia
Some Clarity On The Linux Kernel's "Compliance Requirements" Around Russian Sanctions
Rust-Written Rustls Now Reportedly Outperforming OpenSSL & BoringSSL
Bitwarden Makes Change To Address Recent Open-Source Concerns
Cloudflare Continues To Praise Open-Source OpenBMC
Significant CRC32C Throughput Optimization On The Way To The Linux Kernel
SysVinit 3.11 Released With An "Important Feature" At Long Last