GIMP 3.0 RC1 Makes It Into Ubuntu 25.04

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 23 December 2024 at 04:08 PM EST. 5 Comments
UBUNTU
As a follow-up to the article about Ubuntu 25.04 preparing for GIMP 3.0 in its repositories, this past week finally brought the GIMP 3.0 release candidate into the Ubuntu 25.04 "Plucky Puffin" repository.

Canonical engineer Jeremy Bicha announced this past week that GIMP 3.0 RC1 has made it into Ubuntu 25.04. Indeed with a simple sudo apt install gimp for those daily driving Ubuntu 25.04 ahead of its April release, the latest development build GIMP 3.0 is indeed served up.

Installing GIMP 3 on Ubuntu 25.04


GIMP 3.0 is off to the races for this next Ubuntu release as a big upgrade over the GIMP 2.10 stable series.

GIMP 3.0 RC1 on Ubuntu 25.04


The GIMP 3.0 release candidate has been working out very well and it hopefully won't be too long now before seeing the long-awaited GIMP 3.0 stable release.

GIMP 3.0 RC1 on Ubuntu 25.04


There is the GIMP 3.0 development Flatpak package for those wanting to try out the current development release on older versions of Ubuntu Linux or other distributions. Details on helping to test GIMP 3.0 at GIMP.org.
