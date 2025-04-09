Ubuntu 25.04 Now Ships With JPEG-XL Support Enabled By Default

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 9 April 2025 at 06:46 AM EDT. 10 Comments
UBUNTU
The Ubuntu 25.04 release shipping this month will now feature JPEG-XL image format support out-of-the-box.

For a while now there's been a push to integrate JPEG-XL image format support out-of-the-box in Ubuntu. Finally with Ubuntu 25.04 releasing next week that milestone is being realized after a very last minute landing of the JPEG-XL support in Ubuntu 25.04 by default.

Ubuntu 25.04 desktop


Following last minute feature freeze exceptions finally going through with the release and MIR teams, the Ubuntu 25.04 desktop by default will ship with JPEG-XL support. JPEG-XL is a nice improvement over JPEG with much better compression efficiency and competitive to other modern alternatives like AVIF and WebP. But it has faced some setbacks with Google Chrome having dropped JPEG-XL and adoption of this image format being rather slow.

Ubuntu JPEG-XL by default


In any event as Ubuntu desktop engineer Jeremy Bicha at Canonical announced this week, thanks to the last minute efforts JPEG-XL is now found by default for the Ubuntu 25.04 desktop. It's here at last. In prior releases of Ubuntu Linux, JPEG-XL via the "jpeg-xl" package has been available in the Ubuntu Universe archive for those wanting to manually enable JPEG-XL image support.
10 Comments
Related News
Canonical's Multipass 1.17 Adds Direct Support For Non-Ubuntu Linux Distros
Ubuntu Touch 24.04-2.1 Brings New Hardware Support & Important Security Fix
Ubuntu 26.10 Released With Linux 7.3 + GNOME 51, Rust Coreutils Migration Complete
Ubuntu's Myna Speech-To-Text Now Available In Tech Preview
Ubuntu 26.10 To Include Desktop Images For RISC-V
Ubuntu 26.10 Sticks To Using GCC 15 By Default
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Several Linux Kernel Vulnerabilities Accidentally Posted To Public Kernel Mailing List
Linus Torvalds' AI Code Improved: Huge Performance Wins With Reworked Code
Linus Torvalds Eliminates Unsafe __get_user() & __put_user() Functions In Linux 7.4
Omarchy Gets The Web Browser Launching Faster By Avoiding XDG Overhead
Wine 11.20 Released With CD-ROM Support Change
17 More Security Vulnerabilities Made Public For X.Org Libraries
The Best Features Of Linux 7.3: Performance Improvements, Lots From Valve
Linux 7.3 Released With Faster I/O Performance, AMD Zen 6 Preparations & More