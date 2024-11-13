Ubuntu 25.04 To Further Enhance Its Installer, Aims For Linux 6.14 Kernel
Canonical's Interim Engineering Director for Ubuntu Desktop, Oliver Smith, has shared some early roadmap plans for the Ubuntu 25.04 development cycle.
Ubuntu 25.04 for release next April will have plenty more exciting enhancements from the desktop to lower down the stack with various upgrades and refinements.
Canonical plans to further refine its modern desktop installer for Ubuntu 25.04. In particular, enhancements around the dual boot experience with Ubuntu will be improved upon along with other partitioning enhancements, better handling of Microsoft Windows BitLocker encryption, and better improving the TPM-backed full disk encryption.
Ubuntu 25.04 is also expected to bring accessibility improvements, continuing to enhance the Ubuntu Core Desktop, driving more upstream Flutter toolkit contributions, and more.
On the versioning side, Ubuntu 25.04 will make use of the GNOME 48 desktop environment. On the kernel side they are planning for Linux 6.14 which looks like a safe bet given their prior announcement around always shipping with the latest upstream kernel as of release time.
More details on the early road-map planning around Ubuntu 25.04 via the Ubuntu Discourse.
Add A Comment