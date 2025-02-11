Ubuntu 24.04.2 LTS Delayed To Next Week

Ubuntu 24.04.2 LTS along with new point releases for its derivatives had been scheduled for release on Thursday. But a last minute issue has delayed this release.Due to some Ubuntu 24.04.2 LTS flavors being spun without the hardware enablement "HWE" kernel, Ubuntu 24.04.2 LTS is delayed by one week to allow time for re-spins. An inadvertent oversight led some Ubuntu 24.04.2 LTS images to not having the HWE kernel. Ubuntu 24.04.2 is significant in that its the first in the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS series with an HWE kernel, which is the back-ported kernel and other components from Ubuntu 24.10. With Ubuntu 24.04.2 LTS having a Linux 6.11 kernel option and other hardware driver upgrades, it offers better hardware support than when Ubuntu 24.04 originally shipped nearly one year ago.

Today's announcement delaying the Ubuntu 24.04.2 LTS release means it will now take place next Thursday on 20 February.