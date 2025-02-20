Ubuntu 24.04.2 LTS Now Available With Initial HWE Stack
Following last week's delay due to a packaging mishap, Ubuntu 24.04.2 LTS is available today as the newest point release for this current Long Term Support version of Ubuntu Linux.
Besides providing fresh ISOs that incorporate all of the stable release updates issued since last August, Ubuntu 24.04.2 LTS is notable for being the first point release with a new hardware enablement "HWE" stack to provide better hardware driver support than what was found with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS last April.
The Ubuntu 24.04.2 LTS HWE stack as is normal is the back-ported Linux kernel, Mesa, and related components from what is found in Ubuntu 24.10. So with the move now to Linux 6.11 and Mesa 24.2, there is better OpenGL and Vulkan graphics driver support plus better hardware support at large with the many additions from the v6.8 to v6.11 kernels. The Ubuntu 24.04.2 HWE stack is very useful for those wanting to run this current long-term support Ubuntu Linux release on recent hardware.
Those wanting to grab the Ubuntu 24.04.2 LTS ISOs can find them via releases.ubuntu.com. The other Ubuntu LTS flavors are also issuing their v24.04.2 updates too.
Add A Comment