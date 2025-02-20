Ubuntu 24.04.2 LTS Now Available With Initial HWE Stack

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 20 February 2025 at 08:55 AM EST. Add A Comment
UBUNTU
Following last week's delay due to a packaging mishap, Ubuntu 24.04.2 LTS is available today as the newest point release for this current Long Term Support version of Ubuntu Linux.

Besides providing fresh ISOs that incorporate all of the stable release updates issued since last August, Ubuntu 24.04.2 LTS is notable for being the first point release with a new hardware enablement "HWE" stack to provide better hardware driver support than what was found with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS last April.

Ubuntu 24.04.2


The Ubuntu 24.04.2 LTS HWE stack as is normal is the back-ported Linux kernel, Mesa, and related components from what is found in Ubuntu 24.10. So with the move now to Linux 6.11 and Mesa 24.2, there is better OpenGL and Vulkan graphics driver support plus better hardware support at large with the many additions from the v6.8 to v6.11 kernels. The Ubuntu 24.04.2 HWE stack is very useful for those wanting to run this current long-term support Ubuntu Linux release on recent hardware.

Those wanting to grab the Ubuntu 24.04.2 LTS ISOs can find them via releases.ubuntu.com. The other Ubuntu LTS flavors are also issuing their v24.04.2 updates too.
Add A Comment
Related News
Ubuntu Linux LTS Releases May Offer Additional Intel Graphics Driver Updates
Ubuntu Making Progress On Replacing initramfs-tools With Dracut
Ubuntu 24.04.2 LTS Delayed To Next Week
Ubuntu 25.04's GNOME Web Browser Will Be Able To Play More Web Videos By Default
Ubuntu's crypto-config Continues Being Developed For Gradual Roll-Out
Ubuntu Infrastructure Woe Continues Making It A Hassle To Run The Latest Upstream Kernel
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Karol Herbst Steps Down As Nouveau Maintainer Due To Linux Kernel's Toxic Environment
Linux 6.13 Performance For 250Hz vs. 1000Hz Timer Frequency Comparison
GNOME Software May Eventually Drop RPM Support In Favor Of Flatpaks
Firefox User Manages Experimental Browser Port To GTK4 Toolkit
Linus Torvalds Would Reportedly Merge Rust Kernel Code Over Maintainer Objections
Hector Martin Resigns From The Asahi Linux Project
Greg Kroah-Hartman Makes A Compelling Case For New Linux Kernel Drivers To Be Written In Rust
OBS Studio Raises Issues With Fedora's Flatpak Package