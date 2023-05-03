Ubuntu 23.10 "Mantic Minotaur" Opens For Development

3 May 2023
Following last month's release of Ubuntu 23.04, the "Lunar Lobster", Ubuntu 23.10 development is now officially opened under the "Mantic Minotaur" codename.

It was just announced that Ubuntu 23.10 is now officially open for development. Auto-syncing from Debian is expected to soon begin for the Mantic packages.

Ubuntu 23.10 is expected to ship on 12 October and for that to happen the feature freeze is in mid-August followed by the Ubuntu 23.10 beta in September.

With Ubuntu 23.10 being the cycle prior to Ubuntu 24.04 as the next Long-Term Support release, Ubuntu 23.10 should be quite interesting in terms of changes for vetting ahead of that LTS release. Ubuntu 23.10 is expected to switch over to Dbus-Broker, make use of the GNOME 45 desktop, likely utilizing the Linux 6.5 kernel, Mesa 23.2 for the newest open-source graphics drivers, upgrading to the big GCC 13 compiler update, and have a plethora of other updates for this interim six-month, non-LTS release. It will be interesting to see what Canonical engineers focus on this cycle for helping vet new features/functionality prior to next year's Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.

