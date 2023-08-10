Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS Released With Linux 6.2 + Mesa 23.0 HWE Stack

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 10 August 2023 at 05:02 PM EDT. 3 Comments
Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS is now available as the newest point release to this current long-term support series.

Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS rolls-up all the security patches and other stable release updates currently in the Ubuntu 22.04 "Jammy Jellyfish" package archive. This makes for a quicker experience on new Ubuntu Linux deployments without having so many updates to handle post-install.

Additionally, and arguably most exciting with Ubuntu 22.04.3, is the hardware enablement "HWE" stack upgrade. Ubuntu 22.04.3 provides a newer Linux kernel and Mesa as an option compared to what shipped in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS to this point. The new HWE stack is what's found in Ubuntu 23.04 upstream: the Linux 6.2 kernel along with Mesa 23.0 for the newer open-source graphics drivers.

Downloads for Ubuntu 23.04.3 LTS and all of the other Ubuntu flavors can be found via today's release announcement.
