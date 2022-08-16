Microsoft + Canonical Announce Native .NET 6 For Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
The latest partnership between Microsoft and Canonical is an announcement today of native .NET availability for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS hosts as well as containers.
Microsoft's .NET 6 is now available on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS via a simple sudo apt install dotnet6. There are also appliance images being offered now with .NET 6 and ASP.NET runtimes.
Microsoft and Canonical continue to embrace eachother.
Additionally, with this new partnership, "Microsoft and Canonical are collaborating to secure the software supply chain between .NET and Ubuntu and to provide enterprise-grade support."
Canonical is proud to welcome the .NET development platform, one of Microsoft’s earliest contributions to open source projects, as a native experience on Ubuntu hosts and container images, starting in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
.NET developers will be able to start their Linux journey with Ubuntu, benefiting from timely security patches and new releases.
.NET 6 users and developers can now install the .NET 6 packages on Ubuntu with a simple apt install dotnet6 command. Optimised, pre-built, ultra-small container images are also now available to use out of the box.
More details via today's announcement on Ubuntu.com.
