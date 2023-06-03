Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Intel Continues Finalizing UEFI Unaccepted Memory Support For Linux
The UEFI 2.9 specification introduces the notion of memory "acceptance" where memory needs to be accepted prior to being used by guest VMs. By not accepting the memory by VMs with the likes of TDX and SEV-SNP until needed, it lowers the boot time for VMs and also lowers memory overhead of the system.
Intel engineers working on the Linux kernel support for UEFI unaccepted memory have said that this functionality yields "substantially" lower boot times for VMs. Booting to a shell can be around 2.5x faster for a VM with 4G of RAM using Intel Trust Domain Extensions or around four times faster for an Intel TDX VM with 64G of memory.
The code being worked on by Intel is obviously focused on TDX while the core infrastructure can be reused by AMD SEV-SNP and the TDX-specific patches are separated.
With the v13 patches, there is a fix for some boot issues and other minor changes. It looks like work is settling down though so hopefully soon this UEFI unaccepted memory support will be picked up by the mainline Linux kernel. Those interested in the latest iteration of this unaccepted memory support can find it via this kernel mailing list thread.