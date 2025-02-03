Turbostat Preps For Intel Clearwater Forest & Panther Lake

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 3 February 2025 at 06:20 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL
Yesterday just prior to the Linux 6.14-rc1 release were some last minute changes to the Turbostat utility that lives within the Linux kernel source tree.

Turbostat is the utility for reporting CPU frequency and idle statistics among other processor metrics on Intel and AMD CPUs. For the Linux 6.14 kernel the Turbostat tool has initial platform support for Intel's upcoming Panther Lake processors as well as the Clearwater Forest processors. Panther Lake, of course, being the Lunar Lake successor due out in the back half of 2025. There's been much enablement work around Panther Lake as what should be a nice upgrade both for the CPU cores as well as introducing Xe3 integrated graphics. Clearwater Forest has been seeing much Linux enablement too as Intel's successor to the Sierra Forest E-core Xeon server processors. Intel noted on their quarterly earning calls a few days ago Clearwater Forest will now be launching in 2026 rather than later this calendar year.

turbostat


In addition to Turbostat plumbing for Clearwater Forest and Panther Lake, the tool will now report the RAPL SysWatt column by default, enables Clearwater Forest new C1E residency PMT counter, and other changes.

More details on these Turbostat improvements that were merged for Linux 6.14 via this pull.
