TrueNAS WebShare: ZFS-Backed, Enterprise-Grade File Sharing From The Web Browser

For situations where Samba (SMB) or NFS usage aren't appropriate or desiring the convenience of accessing files from a web browser on any device, TrueNAS is introducing TrueNAS WebShare as an easy-to-use solution for enterprise-grade file sharing in the web browser.In desiring a more robust solution than WebDAV or the FileBrowser app and for cases where SMB or NFS may not be too straight-forward like for mobile devices on the WAN, iXsystems developed TrueNAS WebShare.

TrueNAS WebShare lets you leverage TrueNAS' OpenZFS file-system usage, HTTPS security by default, full compatibility with NFS and SMB, and the all-around functionality of the modern Linux-based TrueNAS network attached storage platform.