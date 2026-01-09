TrueNAS WebShare: ZFS-Backed, Enterprise-Grade File Sharing From The Web Browser

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 9 January 2026 at 06:04 PM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE
For situations where Samba (SMB) or NFS usage aren't appropriate or desiring the convenience of accessing files from a web browser on any device, TrueNAS is introducing TrueNAS WebShare as an easy-to-use solution for enterprise-grade file sharing in the web browser.

In desiring a more robust solution than WebDAV or the FileBrowser app and for cases where SMB or NFS may not be too straight-forward like for mobile devices on the WAN, iXsystems developed TrueNAS WebShare.

TrueNAS WebShare UI


TrueNAS WebShare lets you leverage TrueNAS' OpenZFS file-system usage, HTTPS security by default, full compatibility with NFS and SMB, and the all-around functionality of the modern Linux-based TrueNAS network attached storage platform.

TrueNAS WebShare overview


WebShare at least initially is intended as a TrueNAS 26.04 Enterprise feature but it will be made available to TrueNAS Community Edition via TrueNAS Connect.

Those wanting to learn more about TrueNAS WebShare can do so via TrueNAS.com.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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