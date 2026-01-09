TrueNAS WebShare: ZFS-Backed, Enterprise-Grade File Sharing From The Web Browser
For situations where Samba (SMB) or NFS usage aren't appropriate or desiring the convenience of accessing files from a web browser on any device, TrueNAS is introducing TrueNAS WebShare as an easy-to-use solution for enterprise-grade file sharing in the web browser.
In desiring a more robust solution than WebDAV or the FileBrowser app and for cases where SMB or NFS may not be too straight-forward like for mobile devices on the WAN, iXsystems developed TrueNAS WebShare.
TrueNAS WebShare lets you leverage TrueNAS' OpenZFS file-system usage, HTTPS security by default, full compatibility with NFS and SMB, and the all-around functionality of the modern Linux-based TrueNAS network attached storage platform.
WebShare at least initially is intended as a TrueNAS 26.04 Enterprise feature but it will be made available to TrueNAS Community Edition via TrueNAS Connect.
Those wanting to learn more about TrueNAS WebShare can do so via TrueNAS.com.
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