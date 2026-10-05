TrueNAS 27 RC.1 Released: Linux 6.18 LTS + OpenZFS 2.4
TrueNAS 27 RC.1 released today in working toward the next major release of this Linux-based storage/NAS operating system from iXsystems.
Originally this version was going to be known as TrueNAS 26, but the developers decided to shift the versioning scheme to TrueNAS 27. This blog post explains that the shift from TrueNAS 26 to TrueNAS 27 was done since most users will end up running it in 2027 rather than 2026, with the stable release expected in December. So to reflect when most users will deploy it rather than the year it debuted, TrueNAS 27.0 will be out in December as the next major version.
TrueNAS 27 is built atop the Linux 6.18 LTS Kernel and also pulls in the OpenZFS file-system support. Beyond updating core OS components, TrueNAS 27 adds TrueSearch and WebShare for improved server-side searching, Fusion Pools 2.0, stateful SMB fail-over support, and early access to the TrueNAS Object Interface for native S3 access to ZFS datasets.
With the Linux 6.18 LTS kernel and OpenZFS 2.4 upgrades, TrueNAS 27.0 aims to deliver much greater performance than prior releases. With the new OpenZFS update comes more Advanced Vector Extensions (AVX2) optimizations, the new kernel has better performance and also improved hardware support, and also a variety of other improvements.
More details on TrueNAS 27 and today's TrueNAS 27 RC.1 release candidate can be found via TrueNAS.com.
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