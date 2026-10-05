TrueNAS 27 RC.1 Released: Linux 6.18 LTS + OpenZFS 2.4

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 5 October 2026 at 08:25 PM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS
TrueNAS 27 RC.1 released today in working toward the next major release of this Linux-based storage/NAS operating system from iXsystems.

Originally this version was going to be known as TrueNAS 26, but the developers decided to shift the versioning scheme to TrueNAS 27. This blog post explains that the shift from TrueNAS 26 to TrueNAS 27 was done since most users will end up running it in 2027 rather than 2026, with the stable release expected in December. So to reflect when most users will deploy it rather than the year it debuted, TrueNAS 27.0 will be out in December as the next major version.

TrueNAS 27 is built atop the Linux 6.18 LTS Kernel and also pulls in the OpenZFS file-system support. Beyond updating core OS components, TrueNAS 27 adds TrueSearch and WebShare for improved server-side searching, Fusion Pools 2.0, stateful SMB fail-over support, and early access to the TrueNAS Object Interface for native S3 access to ZFS datasets.

TrueNAS WebShare


With the Linux 6.18 LTS kernel and OpenZFS 2.4 upgrades, TrueNAS 27.0 aims to deliver much greater performance than prior releases. With the new OpenZFS update comes more Advanced Vector Extensions (AVX2) optimizations, the new kernel has better performance and also improved hardware support, and also a variety of other improvements.

More details on TrueNAS 27 and today's TrueNAS 27 RC.1 release candidate can be found via TrueNAS.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
OpenMandriva ROME 26.09 Released With More AI Apps, Snaps & PGO + LTO Optimizations
Redox OS Adds IO_uring-Like API, NUMA & Gets QEMU Working
ReactOS Lands Significant DirectX Stack Update From Wine For Enabling More Games
AlmaLinux Rolls Out New Software/Hardware Certification Portal, Self-Certify App
Alibaba Contributing $3M USD To Omarchy To Work On Making "Ideal" Agentic OS
Void Linux Maintainer Orphans 100+ Packages Over AI Policy Dispute
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Amazing Work By Valve's Timur Kristóf On Improving Old AMD GPUs On Linux
Siemens Slams The Door Shut On Promising Open-Source Radioss Project
NVIDIA's Results Of Conducting Wayland vs. X.Org Latency Testing
Linux 7.4 To Introduce Initial Device Trees For Apple M4, A18 Pro For MacBook Neo
Microsoft Announces General Availability Of WSLC: Linux Containers On Windows
Linux 7.4 To Support The Raspberry Pi 10-Inch Touch Display 2
AMD Ryzen AI Developer Platform OS Updated With ROCm 10.0, Linux 7.2
KDE Plasma 6.8 Now Makes Tiled Windows Fit Together More Nicely