TrueNAS 26 Beta Brings Linux 6.18 LTS + OpenZFS 2.4 Combination For NAS Devices

TrueNAS 26 Beta released today as the initial test release for this next version of this Linux-based operating system for network attached storage (NAS) devices and more.Before getting to the technical changes, one immediate difference coming with TrueNAS 26 is that... It's just that. It's not TrueNAS 26.04 or the like as they are now shifting to an annual release cadence compared to their prior twice-yearly cadence. Their reasoning is that an annual release cadence is desired by the community of TrueNAS users. They hope the annual release cadence will lead to better quality and an enhanced customer experience.TrueNAS 26 is making use of the Linux 6.18 kernel as the current Long Term Support (LTS) version. For providing the ZFS file-system support is the new OpenZFS 2.4 release that brings better performance and a variety of new storage features.

TrueNAS developers also continue doing a lot in recent months on enhancing the web UI for this NAS OS and making other UI/UX improvements. TrueNAS 26 is also introducing "intelligent data services" for their TrueNAS WebShare file sharing and TrueSearch for a better search experience. LXC containers are also now fully supported with TrueNAS 26.Downloads and more details on today's TrueNAS 26 Beta release via TrueNAS.com